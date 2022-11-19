Police record arrest of four accused in gang rape case

November 19, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police probing the gang rape of a 19-year-old model in a car in Kochi recorded the arrest of the four accused in the case on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested were identified Vivek, 35, Nidhin, 35, Sudeep, 34, all hailing from Kodungalloor, and Dimple Lamba, alias Dolly, 21, who is originally from Rajasthan and living in Kakkanad now. The South police may produce them before a magistrate late in the night.

Among other charges, the police have invoked Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code for trafficking .

The case was registered in connection with an incident in which the survivor, a resident of Kasaragod, was taken in a car from a bar at Ravipuram and allegedly raped in the vehicle in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The survivor was taken to the bar by Dimple who also allegedly invited the men to the place. One among the men knew Dimple through a mutual friend connected to the film field.

Trending

District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju told mediapersons on Saturday that a scientific examination was being done to find whether the survivor was administered any drugs before the crime. The police were also probing whether the crime was premeditated. Nevertheless, conspiracy charges had been invoked against the accused.

Both the survivor and the accused woman were in the modelling field and knew each other. The survivor might have moved freely with her because of that.

Searches were being held at the bar and the place where the woman was living.

Meanwhile, the survivor spoke to mediapersons on Saturday and accused the police of being hostile. She expressed suspicion that the case may not go in the right direction. She said she had gone to a shop in Kakkanad for having food with her friend, who invited her to the party. She said she did not know the three men who were with the woman.

She said she did not know whether the beer given to her was spiked but felt odd and collapsed after having it.