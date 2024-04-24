Police ready with QRTs, striking forces for smooth conduct of polling in Ernakulam

April 24, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City and the Ernakulam Rural police remain fully geared up for the smooth conduct of polling on Friday.

District Police Chiefs of Kochi City and Ernakulam Rural S. Syamsundar and Vaibhav Saxena respectively announced this at a press conference, which they held jointly with District Collector N.S.K. Umesh here on Wednesday.

Mr. Syamsundar said there were no critical or sensitive booths among the 756 polling booths in the city. “Nevertheless, we have deployed 45 quick reaction teams (QRTs), 45 group patrol teams, and 27 law and order patrol teams for the smooth conduct of polling,” he added.

Kochi city has one inaccessible booth on Kurankotta island where necessary security arrangements have been put in place.

A three-tier security system of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), State Armed Force, and the local police will be put in place at the counting station on the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus where electronic voting machines will be kept till the counting day on June 4. Central paramilitary forces, State armed forces, and the district force remain deployed at maximum strength.

Mr. Syamsundar said prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 had come into force prohibiting any kind of assembly, especially around polling booths.

Mr. Saxena said there were 185 sensitive booths and three critical booths within the Ernakulam Rural limits where extra police forces, including the CRPF, would be deployed. Three group patrol teams will be deployed within each police station limit accounting for 102 teams.

In addition, two law-and -order patrol teams will be deployed in each police station accounting for a total of 68 teams. Besides, every police station will have a QRT each and striking parties.

“We are fully prepared for free and fair conduct of voting. In the last month alone, we conducted a special drive in which over 1,100 cases were registered, including under the Abkari Act and the NDPS [Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances] Act. No untoward incident have been reported till now. We remain hopeful of peaceful voting,” said Mr. Saxena.