Police ramp up enforcement in containment zones

KOCHI

21 April 2021 22:26 IST

81 cases registered, 20 arrested for protocol violations

With no let-up in the spread of the resurgent pandemic, the Ernakulam Rural Police have intensified surveillance in containment zones.

All wards in Edathala, Mazhuvannoor, and Vengola panchayats in the district have been declared containment zones. At present, there are 361 containment zones across the district.

All roads leading outside to the zones have been barricaded and entry to outsiders remains banned. Those found loitering needlessly will be strictly dealt with, said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Crowding will not be allowed at any cost. Places of worship have also been served notices in this regard. Physical distancing has been made mandatory. Shops dealing in essential items alone will be allowed to function inside the containment zones.

Those symptomatic of the disease should get in touch with the health workers immediately. Police personnel have been deployed in multiple squads across containment zones. Awareness announcements are also being made.

This was in addition to checks by sectoral magistrates. Mr. Karthik urged people to contact the round-the-clock COVID control room (62385-00852) at the police headquarters to clarify doubts.

Police on Tuesday registered 81 cases for protocol violations and made 20 arrests. While action was taken against 2,759 for not wearing masks, 2,798 were at the receiving end for ignoring physical distancing.