Police raid Marunadan Malayali’s office in Kochi

July 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The office of YouTube news channel Marunadan Malayali was raided by the Kochi City police on Monday in connection with the investigation of a case registered against its proprietor Shajan Skaria.

The case was registered by the Elamakkara police based on a complaint lodged by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, that Skaria had intentionally humiliated him by making false allegations and accusations through a video uploaded on the online news channel.

The police said raids were held in other locations as well in connection with the case. Assistant Commissioner C. Jayakumar led the raid at the office at Marottichuvadu that lasted for four hours. The police claimed to have seized mobile phones, laptops, and other gadgets in the raid.

The Kerala High Court had on Friday rejected Skaria’s anticipatory bail plea in the case.