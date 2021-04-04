Police quiz senior citizen over seizure of pistol at Kochi mall

Kochi

04 April 2021 22:14 IST

The Kalamassery police on Sunday questioned an 80-year-old man who is suspected to have abandoned a cover having an old pistol and five bullets in a trolley at a mall at Edappally on Saturday afternoon.

The police narrowed down on him based on CCTV footage, which showed an elderly man placing the cover in a trolley, following which he boarded a car and left. He was not seen entering the mall.

The background of the person from Aluva who was questioned on Sunday is being verified, the police said. The car was reportedly in his wife’s name. A letter in Malayalam which speaks of the history of the pistol, which reportedly belonged to his grandfather and was

used to kill a Pakistani national during a war, too was recovered from the cover. It also mentioned names of a few known people in Kerala.