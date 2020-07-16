Kochi

Police probing threat to young woman

The police on Thursday took the statement of a young woman from Kannur, who submitted a complaint alleging that a group of persons who helped mobilise funds for her mother’s treatment were threatening her with the demand for a portion of the money thus collected.

She and her mother who is recuperating after surgery, are now housed near a private hospital at Edappally. The Cheranallore police said that a probe was under way based on a complaint submitted by her to Ernakulam DCP G. Poonkuzhali. The people named in the complaint would shortly be summoned for questioning. The investigation was in its primary stage. A case would be registered based on the outcome of the probe, they said.

The woman had alleged that the people who helped garner funds for her mother’s surgery and a few others were threatening her over phone and were also using social media to pressurise her into parting with the money sent by Good Samaritans.

