Police probing serious injuries suffered by child
Mother’s sister, husband absconding
Special Correspondent
KOCHI
The Thrikkakara police are investigating a case in which a girl child aged two years and 11 months-old was admitted with fits to the Kolencherry Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital on the night of February 20 from a private hospital in Pazhanganad. The girl had serious injuries on her body and she was put on a ventilator as her condition continued to be critical. She will be in intensive care under specialists in paediatric neurology, neurosurgery, and orthopaedics paediatric surgery over the next 72 hours. According to initial reports, the little girl was a member of a family from Kumbalam, which lived in a rented house in Kakkanad with her mother, grandmother and mother’s sister and her husband.
It is reported that that the girl’s mother’s sister and her husband are absconding.
