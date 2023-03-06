Police probe into Brahmapuram fire yet to be launched

March 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The city police are yet to launch a probe into the fire breakout in plastic garbage heaps spread across acres in Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram with the priority still being in dousing the blaze completely.

The Chief Secretary had ordered a probe into the fire at a review meeting held on Saturday. The District Police Chief (Kochi City) was also asked to submit a report based on the probe.

“The focus is still on dousing the fire and bringing the situation under control. A full-fledged probe can be launched only after that,” said police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breakouts at the Brahmapuram plant have been a recurring phenomenon since 2019, sparking allegations of sabotage and deliberate act of setting the waste on fire. This has led to the ordering of the probe in the aftermath of the recent fire breakout.