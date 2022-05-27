Police plan to arrest Vijay Babu on his return

The actor-producer is likely to return from Dubai on May 30

The Kochi city police are planning to arrest actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused of raping a young actor, as soon as he returns from Dubai on May 30.

Babu’s counsellors had informed the Kerala High Court that he would return on the said date and produced travel documents concerned.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju said that Babu would indeed be arrested on his return. Babu already has a lookout notice against him and his passport remains impounded.

The police are also looking into reports about some of Babu’s friends in the film industry and outside helping him thus enabling him to evade investigation. Reports suggested that a friend had delivered him two credit cards to help him meet the expenses of extending his stay abroad.

“We have also come to know about someone trying to influence the survivor to get her withdraw the case. We are in the process of collecting evidence and if proved right they will be booked for interfering with the course of the law,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

However, the Interpol’s red corner notice against Babu remains to be issued though the police had already moved for it earlier this week through the Interpol’s national nodal agency CBI. Reportedly, bureaucratic hurdles are delaying it.

Babu was initially booked for rape by the Ernakulam South police on April 22 on the survivor’s petition following which he fled the country to Dubai via Bengaluru. Five days later, he was slapped with another case as he revealed the survivor’s identity in a social media outburst. This brought him considerable flak, including from the Women in Cinema Collective.

Shortly thereafter, the police got the Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against him. Earlier this month, Babu’s mother petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the State Police Chief alleging that a Kochi-based clique in the movie industry was conspiring against her son.