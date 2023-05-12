ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel attacked by arrested youth at Perumbavoor

May 12, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three police personnel, including a sub inspector, at the Perumbavoor police station sustained injuries in an alleged assault by four youths who had been arrested on charge of stealing a car.

The police had taken the youths to the station to obtain their fingerprints after they were arrested from Mangaluru. They reportedly attacked the personnel who questioned them for using abusive words against their women colleagues. Sub inspector Rins Thomas sustained serious injuries after the youths allegedly twisted his arm. The injured personnel sought treatment from a private hospital.

The arrested are Thanseer, 23, from Thrissur, Ajith, 23, from Malappuram, Christopher, 32, from Kozhikode, and Riyad, 24, from Angamaly. They were taken to the Kurupumpady police station where the car theft case was registered.

