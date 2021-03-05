Police oppose V4 Kochi leader’s plea

The police on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that Nipun Cheriyan, leader of V4 Kochi, and the other accused had destroyed soil samples collected for a geotechnical investigation by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) from its work site near the Chilavannoor lake, thereby causing a loss of ₹2.25 lakh to the agency.

Opposing a petition by Mr. Cheriyan seeking to quash the case registered against him, the prosecution submitted that the petitioner along with the other three accused had trespassed into the KMRL work site and obstructed drilling for collection of soil samples on September 16, 2020. The petitioner had also obstructed the official duty of KMRL officials, damaged soil sample packets and taken away 55 packets. The geotechnical investigation was meant for the water metro project.

The prosecution further submitted that the investigation was not over, and that three other accused were yet to be arrested. If the case is quashed, the petitioner will create law and order issues again at the site.