Police, online vendor join hands to help Chellanam

The City Police Commissionerate, in collaboration with online fish and meat vendor, Fresh to Home, provided food kits to the fisherfolks of Chellanam distressed by the COVID-19 onslaught and the raging sea.

The company handed over 1,374 kits comprising essential items including groceries to the District Police Chief (Kochi City), Vijay Sakhare, on Tuesday. Each kit containing 22 items and weighing around 11 kg will be delivered by the police under its “Amrutham” project to people in wards 15, 16, and 17 within which the harbour and fisherfolk working are largely concentrated.

Chellanam panchayat has been under complete lockdown for more than a week now after it was identified to have a COVID-19 cluster following the upsurge in the number of positive cases especially through local contact.

“We used to purchase fish from the Chellanam fishing harbour and we wanted to help them in the time of their distress,” said Mathew Joseph, chief operating officer, Fresh to Home.