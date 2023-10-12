HamberMenu
Police on the lookout for man accused of misbehaving with actor aboard flight

October 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The man accused of harassing an actor aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi has gone into hiding, said the Nedumbassery police probing the incident.

The police had registered a case after the actor, who shared her alleged bad experience over Instagram, lodged a petition. Efforts are on to track down the accused who has reportedly moved an anticipatory bail in the Sessions court.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The police had been to his home as part of the investigation, but he could not be found.

According to the complainant, the accused under the influence of alcohol, switched seat, got into an argument and misbehaved, which allegedly included inappropriate physical contact. The accused, on the other hand, in his plea before the court dubbed the incident as an argument over a window seat that he occupied but had belonged to the complainant. He further claimed that allegations were concocted and that he came to know about them through social media and television news channels.

He further argued that the incident took place before the flight’s departure from Mumbai and was hence beyond the jurisdiction of the Nedumbassery police.

