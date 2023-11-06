HamberMenu
Police on the hunt for suspect behind Muvattupuzha double murder

November 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have expanded search to other States, including Odisha, for the suspect in the alleged murder of two migrant workers at Adooparambu, Companypady, near Muvattupuzha on Sunday.

Deepasankar, 40, and Mohanto, 37, both from Assam, were found with their throats slit at a room near a sawmill where they were working. The police suspect that Gopal Malik, 22, their co-worker and a native of Odisha, who was staying with them had fled the scene after allegedly committing the crime.

The police had taken one Santosh, a migrant worker who was staying near the room occupied by the victims, into custody. The murder came to light when the wives of the deceased made frantic calls to the owner of the mill as the two did not pick up their phones despite repeated calls. The owner entrusted a person staying nearby and the manager of the sawmill to check whether they were in the room. They found them lying on the bed in a pool of blood and alerted the Muvattupuzha police.

The police found that the mobile phones of the victims were missing. The mobile phone of the accused was found switched off.

