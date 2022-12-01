Police on the hunt for duo behind cheque theft

December 01, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Kadavanthra police issue an advisory warning banks to be on their guard while clearing cheques

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have intensified the probe to track down two persons suspected of stealing 17 cheques from a drop box kept at an ATM kiosk of a private bank.

The incident was reported from the ATM kiosk of the Vytilla branch of the bank on November 27. Subsequently, the Kadavanthra police registered a case and issued an advisory warning banks to be on their guard while clearing cheques.

The police have received CCTV visuals of the two persons breaking open the cheque drop box. Since then, the accused have presented three of the stolen cheques unsuccessfully before banks in Palarivattom, Thrikkakara, and Kakkanad after tampering with them.

“We have intensified the probe. Normally, banks don’t clear tampered cheques except for the remote possibility of such cheques passing muster by accident. That is now unlikely as they will be extra cautious since we have issued an advisory,” said police sources.

