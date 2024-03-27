Police officer found dead in Kochi

March 27, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

A sub inspector attached to the Aluva East police station was found hanging from a tree on a plot next to his house at Puliyanam near Angamaly on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as K.R. Baburaj, 49. He was recently moved to the Aluva East police station after a long stint with the Special Branch. The victim reportedly was not able to reconcile with the move and was under pressure.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. A case has been registered for unnatural death.

Suicide prevention helpline - 0484-2540530

