Police officer found dead in his quarters at Vazhakkulam, in Ernakulam

A police officer was found dead in his quarters at Vazhakkulam in Muvattupuzha within Ernakulam rural police limits on Thursday morning (August 25.)

The deceased was identified as Rajesh K. Menon, a resident of Mattakkuzhi in Puthencruz. He was serving as the Station House Officer of Vazhakkulam police station.

Prima facie, police suspect it to be a case of suicide owing to family issues though it remains to be confirmed. No suicide note has been recovered.

He was found dead at his quarters, by a colleague who had come looking for him after he didn’t turn up at the station for a meeting at around 10.30 a.m. He had assumed charge in the station only a week back. He had also missed the daily morning brief of the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). Vazhakkulam police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is under way.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the helpline number: 0484-2540530.)