Kochi

Police officer found dead in his quarters at Vazhakkulam, in Ernakulam

A police officer was found dead in his quarters at Vazhakkulam in Muvattupuzha within Ernakulam rural police limits on Thursday morning (August 25.)

The deceased was identified as Rajesh K. Menon, a resident of Mattakkuzhi in Puthencruz. He was serving as the Station House Officer of Vazhakkulam police station.

Prima facie, police suspect it to be a case of suicide owing to family issues though it remains to be confirmed. No suicide note has been recovered.

He was found dead at his quarters, by a colleague who had come looking for him after he didn’t turn up at the station for a meeting at around 10.30 a.m. He had assumed charge in the station only a week back. He had also missed the daily morning brief of the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). Vazhakkulam police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is under way.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the helpline number: 0484-2540530.)


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kochi
Kerala
suicide
death
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2022 12:51:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/police-officer-found-dead-in-his-quarters-at-vazhakkulam-in-ernakulam/article65809055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY