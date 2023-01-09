Police officer, church administrator accused of being part of ‘conspiracy’

January 09, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Almaya Munnettam, an organisation of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has accused an Assistant Commissioner of Police and St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica administrator Father Antony Puthavelil of being part of the “conspiracy” to storm the church, upturn the altar, and spill consecrated bread and wine in violent incidents on December 23.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Riju Kanjookkaran and Jemi Augustine of Alamaya Munnettam alleged that CCTV footage had revealed the two being part of the conspiracy. The people who attacked the bishop’s house were also involved in the violence inside the basilica, they said.

The police officer was witness to the attack on the bishop’s house and violence inside the basilica, the statement claimed. It called upon the government to suspend the officer and institute an independent inquiry into the incidents. The group also demanded that Father Puthavelil be expelled from the community of priests in the archdiocese.

The group warned that if the ongoing meeting of the Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church did not come out with positive solutions to issues facing the archdiocese, the protest would be intensified in the coming days.

Synod gets under way

Meanwhile, the 31st Synod of bishops was officially inaugurated at St. Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, by Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Monday. The Cardinal appealed for peace and said that the Synod would work to find a solution to the ongoing disputes in the archdiocese.

The central issue before the Synod is the way the Mass is celebrated in the Syro-Malabar Church. A vast majority of the members of the archdiocese have rejected the Synodal call for a unified Mass system and supported the current practice of the celebrant facing the congregation for the entire duration of the Mass.