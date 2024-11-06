GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police officer arraigned as accused in accident case

Published - November 06, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Commissioner with the city traffic police has been arraigned as an accused by the Ernakulam Rural police in connection with an accident in which a pedestrian was knocked down at Puthenvelikkara on Saturday.

The officer was identified as A.A. Ashraf. The Puthenvelikkara police registered the case based on eyewitness accounts. The incident took place amid rain on Saturday at 7.55 p.m. The injured was identified as Francis, 78, of Puthenvelikkara. He sustained head injuries.

According to the first information report, the accused knocked down the victim near the Keezhupadam church at Puthenvelikkara along the Mala-Elanthikkara Road. The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281 (rash driving on a public road) and 125 (a) (acts that endanger personal safety of others).

After initially identifying the accused merely as an unknown driver of the police vehicle involved in the accident, the officer was arraigned at a later stage. The police are probing whether speeding had led to the accident.

Published - November 06, 2024 01:30 am IST

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.