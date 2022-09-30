Police notify building, rooms under UAPA for alleged links to PFI

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 30, 2022 23:53 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police have notified a building of a charitable trust and three rooms within its limits under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they were found to have been used by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) or its affiliates.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar issued the notification under the provisions of Section 8 (1) of the UAPA based on reports filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Special Branch, and the Station House Officers of Aluva East and Perumbavoor police stations that they were being used for unlawful association. The reports further recommended that the places hence be notified under the UAPA.

While the DySP and the Station House Officer of the Aluva East police station filed the report on Friday, the Station House Officer of the Perumbavoor police station gave the report on Thursday.

The places mentioned in the report were the building of Periyar Valley Charitable Trust at Kujunnikara in Kadungalloor panchayat and three rooms on the first floor of Kadavil Towers at Ponjassery at Vengola in Perumbavoor.

The police across the State continue to crack down on the PFI ever since the Centre banned the outfit and its affiliates or associates on September 27.

