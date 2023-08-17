HamberMenu
Police not to register case against students accused of ridiculing teacher

August 17, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police will not register a case against the six students of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, who remain suspended by the college council over the alleged ridiculing of a visually impaired teacher.

This was after Priyesh C.U., Assistant Professor of Political Science, conveyed to the police that he did not want to press the charges against the students. The college had lodged a complaint with the Central police against the students on Tuesday. The petition had sought to register a case under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

“We will not be taking any action on the petition since the person concerned had made it clear that he didn’t want it,” said police sources.

Mr. Priyesh had made it clear on the very day the college had lodged the petition that he was ready to forgive the students, and that the issue should not affect their future. He said that the students should realise their mistake and correct it.

The suspended students allegedly misbehaved in the classroom during a lecture by Mr. Priyesh. The incident was reportedly recorded on a mobile phone and uploaded on social media. The students were seen removing his chair and using mobile phones during the class in the video that went viral.

Disciplinary action was taken by the college council on the basis of a complaint by the teacher on August 12.

