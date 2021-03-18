Angamaly police nab vehicle thief after highway chase

Kochi

18 March 2021 17:44 IST

The Angamaly highway police on Thursday chased down and arrested a man accused of vehicle theft.

The arrested man was identified as Fazil, 31, of Thrissur. He was nabbed after kilometres-long chase while trying to flee with a car stolen from the Angamaly Junction. The car had been parked with the key still in the ignition.

The owner raised an alarm on seeing his car being driven away. The highway police, who happened to pass through the area then, gave the accused a chase. He then tried to escape after abandoning the car near the KSRTC complex, and the police personnel pursued him.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused scaled the wall of the KSRTC stand and entered the government hospital premises and hired an autorickshaw from the stand and fled towards Kalady. The police followed him in another autorickshaw and their vehicle.

They eventually intercepted the accused, who took to his heels, but was overpowered by the police. The accused has many cases against his name.

A team comprising Sub Inspectors T.K. Joshy and C.T. Shaiju, Assistant Sub Inspector O.A. Unni, and Civil Police Officers Sudheer and Ali made the arrest.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik felicitated the team with a cash reward.