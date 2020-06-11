Police nab accused escaped from custody

Staff Reporter

11 June 2020 00:23 IST

An accused in a chain snatching case who escaped from the police custody on Tuesday night was nabbed by the South police.

He fled while being taken to a Covid precautionary facility ahead of producing him in the court.

The accused was identified as Melbin, 24, a resident of Kannur.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused who was to be presented before a magistrate on Wednesday was taken to the facility in Tripunithura around 11 p.m. But the moment his handcuffs were taken off, he shoved the cops aside and took to his heels.

The police, however, immediately triggered a search operation and tracked him down within Thripunithura town by early morning.