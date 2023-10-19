HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police, MVD to join hands to crack whip on erring private buses

October 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Erring private bus operators are in for a tough time with the city police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) set to join hands to take stringent action against them.

The decision to hold combined drives was taken at a meeting convened by the Advocate General on Thursday after the Kerala High Court took serious note of frequent accidents caused by overspeeding private buses.

It was decided that beginning from Friday, the city police and the MVD would conduct joint drives against private buses in various points. Besides, the city police will conduct drives on their own in at least 50 points.

Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup chaired the meeting. Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) S. Sasidharan, Senior Government Pleader P. Santhosh Kumar, Government Pleader K.V. Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner (Traffic - West) Yousuf C., Assistant Commissioner (Traffic - East) A.A. Ashraf, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer G. Ananthakrishnan, and Enforcement RTO Swapna S.P. attended the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.