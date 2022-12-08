Police launch probe into stock trading fraud worth over ₹20 crore in Kochi

December 08, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara police have launched a probe into what is suspected to be major cheating case running into crores of rupees after a large number of people were duped into investing huge sums lured by the promise of earning manyfold their investments through stock trading.

The accused are Ebin Varghese of Vazhakkala and Jacob Shijo of Palluruthy. They were the proprietor and vice-proprietor respectively of Kakkanad-based Masters Finserve, which was reportedly into stock trading.

So far, the police have registered not less than three cases invoking among others IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of Common intention).

“We have so far received complaints from 25-odd persons, and the cheating runs into an estimated ₹20 crore. The firm reportedly was the agency of a major stock trading player, though it remains to be verified. It had been operational for the past seven years. The victims had been making returns till around six to seven months ago after which it stopped. Following this, many of them turned suspicious,” said police sources. The firm had since remained shut.

People from across the State seem to have fallen victim to the fraud. In one case, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram was cheated to the tune of nearly ₹1 crore. According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant in two separate transactions transferred ₹50.50 lakh and ₹58 lakh from his bank account to the account maintained by the accused in the Vennala branch of a major bank between August 9 and August 19 this year. He was promised huge monthly return through stock trading only to be duped, said the FIR.

The police are expecting more complainants to come up in the days to come. The possible involvement of more people in the fraud is also being looked into.