Police launch probe into social media post identifying family of Aluva rape victim

The Aluva East police have launched a probe into a social media post revealing the family details of the victim in the recent rape and murder case in Aluva. The post also allegedly insulted the family.

The post is being circulated in the name of a Mahila Congress leader who remains suspended from her official post after a case was registered against her husband by the police for allegedly cheating the family of the victim. He has been absconding since then. However, it is not clear whether the Mahila Congress leader has anything to do with it.

The post is making rounds in local WhatsApp groups of the Mahila Congress and the Congress party. The post identifies the father of the victim, which is an offence, besides indulging in sullying his character.

The police had registered a case against the husband of the Mahila Congress office-bearer invoking charges under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). The parents of the victim in their petition had alleged that the accused had cheated them to the tune of ₹20,000.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused cheated the family on the pretext of arranging a rented home for them but neither arranged the home nor repaid the money.

The State government had given the family ₹10 lakh as aid, while another ₹1 lakh each drawn from the construction workers’ welfare fund was deposited in the name of the three remaining children of the family.

