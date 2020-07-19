Police launch probe into extortion bid

The Cheranalloor police have registered a case against four persons on the charge of threatening a young woman, seeking a share of the money she had received by way of online crowdfunding for her ailing mother’s treatment.

A video by a young woman in tears, sharing her experience of being bullied for the money she had received had gone viral online. She had reportedly received contributions far in excess of her need, which, in its wake, allegedly triggered threats from some people who demanded their money back.

The police had invoked IPC Sections 383 (Extortion), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Speaking to reporters, District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare said a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered, and that a comprehensive probe covering the nature of crowdfunding and whether cheating was involved had been launched into the whole affair.

He, however, ruled out the case to have any potential hawala links. “Hawala transactions by definition means non-banking dealings, whereas in this case, the contributions had reportedly been received through banks,” said Mr. Sakhare.

The police are looking into details of contributors and their past history as well. On the woman being threatened, Mr. Sakhare said all such angles would be covered. “Who contributed, how much they contributed, how the contributions were made are all part of the investigation. The banks’ statements will also be looked into,” he added.