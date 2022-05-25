Police kickstart identification of beneficiaries for project ‘Hope’

Children who either failed or dropped out owing to financial or family reasons are selected

The Ernakulam Rural police have started identifying school dropouts as potential beneficiaries under project Hope for the upcoming academic year.

So far, 15 beneficiaries, including 14 dropouts at the higher secondary level and one who dropped out before reaching Standard 10, have been identified. Those who either failed or dropped out owing to financial or family reasons are selected under the project, which was launched in 2017.

“The project has been doing well, and many people have benefitted from it. Many among them have went on to do higher studies,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

In the just-concluded academic year, 38 such school dropouts appeared for the plus two exams and four for SSLC exams in the Ernakulam rural limits. Plans are also afoot to give them career guidance once their exam results are out.

Highly beneficial

“The project has been highly useful in redirecting and reforming those who otherwise might have turned to criminal activities. We have Station House Officers concerned to coordinate the classes by finding sponsorship along with the funds allocated for the project. Apart from regular classes organised at selected centres, we have also roped in people who have benefitted from the project in the past to share their success stories,” said K. Laljy, Additional Superintendent of Police and district nodal officer of the project.

In the last academic year, the classes were conducted as a mix of online and offline sessions across 14 centres, which were predominantly local tutorials or tuition centres.

Spreading smiles

The identification of beneficiaries is done mainly through police’ own project Chiri, which is a helpline of sorts for children to share their various problems, including academic and emotional. The number (94979 00200) was publicised through the media.

“Details of 11 such callers from Ernakulam rural were shared with us, and we contacted them. Four beneficiaries were identified by the Vanitha cell. Janamaithri police and child welfare officers in each police stations, including six child-friendly stations in the rural limits, are also on the lookout for potential beneficiaries from among the complainants approaching them,” said Gills T. R., district administrator of the project in Ernakulam rural.

Mainly retired teachers and qualified job aspirants with a service mentality are roped in for conducting sessions under Hope. The identification of beneficiaries for the forthcoming academic year will last till the end of this month.