Police issue lookout notice against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

April 28, 2022 12:31 IST

The Kochi City police have further tightened the noose around the beleaguered actor-producer Vijay Babu who stands booked in two cases, including for rape, by issuing a lookout circular against him across all airports and searching his multiple properties for evidence across the city.

Babu was initially slapped with a case for rape by Ernakulam South police on a petition by an upcoming actor who had acted in one of the films produced by his production company and was released on an OTT platform last year. The second case is charged under IPC Section 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim in certain offences) after he had gone on Facebook live revealing the name of the survivor.

“Prima facie, the evidence suggests that the charge of rape is true. For, there is an element of fear and exploitation involved,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

In fact, it’s been reported that police are convinced that the petition ticks all the boxes needed to register a case for such a serious offense. In her social media statement, the survivor had alleged Babu of physical and sexual assault amounting to rape after intoxicating her using alcohol and drugs and that she was scared of reporting earlier on account of the clout and influence wielded by the accused.

It has emerged that South police had registered the case for rape last week but kept it confidential to gather evidence considering the high-profile nature of the accused. However, Babu probably got wind of it and fled the country, sources said.

Considering that a lookout notice has been issued against him, Babu will be nabbed the moment he lands at any airport in the country. Police are also inspecting his multiple properties in the city for evidence. Babu’s decision to reveal the name of the survivor seems to have further worsened the situation for him. “We will seek exemplary punishment against him for that offence since naming the survivor is a dangerous trend and further added to her misery,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

Police have already recorded the statement of the survivor before the magistrate under CrPC 164 and held her medical examination.

Police consider Babu’s social media outburst as self-incriminating and corroborating the survivor on various counts. While Babu is learnt to have moved for anticipatory bail, police remain confident that it is likely to be turned down for his indiscretion of naming the survivor. His social media adventure is also seen as an open challenge to the rule of law.