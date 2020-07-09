Police issue guidelines for containment zones

The Ernakulam rural police have drawn up a new set of guidelines for containment zones within its limits.
Those found violating these guidelines will be slapped with charges under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the IPC.
All transportation services through containment zones remain suspended except transit through the National Highway subjected to the condition that no one will be permitted to stop anywhere while transiting through the containment zones.
Banks within containment zones will be allowed to operate only critical functions using minimal staff strength though no customers will be allowed. However, ATMs will be allowed. Offices of the State/Union Territories and their autonomous bodies, corporations, shall remain closed.
Municipal bodies shall operate only essential services such as sanitation and water supply with the minimum number of staff. Those arriving from airports and railway stations will be allowed into containment zones only for home or institutional quarantine.
