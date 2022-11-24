  1. EPaper
Police issue alert as online fraudsters lure more victims by promising huge returns

Frauds designed by using names of well-known e-commerce firms; fraudulent notifications promoted on social media to attract victims; part-time and full-time ‘jobs’, with just a mobile phone and an internet connection, offered

November 24, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued an alert against surging online fraud.

Fraudsters, among other things, promise part-time and even full-time jobs with income running into thousands on work-from-home arrangements with just a mobile phone and an internet connection being the sole prerequisite.

The police said the number of people getting trapped by such promises was on the rise going by complaints reaching the Rural cyber police station every day. Frauds are being designed by using the names of well-known e-commerce firms. Such fraudulent notifications published on social media platforms often come with related links.

Clicking on such links takes unsuspecting victims to the WhatsApp number of fraudsters. What follows is a demonstration of fake websites and the lure of earning lakhs of rupees in a matter of few months. The website will feature many products supposedly up for sale, which the victims are required to invest on with the promise that they will get a huge return and a commission if those products are purchased by someone else.

The victims then buy some of those products at a nominal price to test the waters. Then, to hook the victims, a substantial sum will be shown against their accounts on the fake website. Fraudsters will send this as a message to convince victims and continue showing updated accounts with greater returns.

At times, fraudsters set a target promising greater returns if products worth a specific amount are sold within a given time. This lures many victims into investing lakhs of rupees to meet the target. They eventually realise the fraud when they unsuccessfully try to transfer the amount shown against their names to their personal bank accounts. In many cases, these websites themselves do a vanishing act overnight. Attempts to reach the contact numbers also prove futile.

“Many people are being cheated along these lines on a daily basis. Fraudulent job promises should be handled with care. Else, your hard-earned money will be lost,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

