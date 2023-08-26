Police issue advisory against man accused of cheating by pawning fake ornaments

August 26, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Vazhakkulam police have issued a lookout circular for a man accused of cheating financial institutions of lakhs of rupees by pawning fake gold ornaments.

The accused is Bobby Philip, 35, of Vazhakkulam. He has 38 cases against him across the State. In the instant case, he was accused of duping a financial institution of ₹3.25 lakh by pawning fake gold ornaments.

According to the police, he used to win the trust of financial institutions before cheating them using fake ornaments. He was also accused of cheating persons who had turned up for participating in an auction of gold by financial institutions by promising to get them ornaments at cheap rate. He then kept them off the auction and cheated them by giving them fake ornaments.

The police have issued an advisory asking financial institutions to be on the alert against the accused.

