Police issue advisory against fraudulent online job offers

April 14, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued an advisory warning people not to fall for online offers, especially the ones dressed up as part-time jobs, after a spurt in complaints by victims who were cheated through such online frauds.

“Beware of online advertisements with luring offers of making ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 a day by doing part-time jobs from the comfort of home, lest you lose your hard-earned money,” the advisory warned.

“Sharing personal data, including bank details, on such fraudulent initiatives would lead to serious complications and loss of money,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The need for the advisory was felt after the district rural cyber station was flooded with complaints by victims who fell prey to such online frauds. Rural police sources said fraudsters mostly adopted two ploys to lure in potential victims — job of arranging files and sale of products.

Sources said victims are mostly trapped through SMSes and social media advertisements complete with links to access offers. The links take victims to a WhatsApp group. Shortly, they receive documents to prove the credentials of the company concerned so as to win their trust.

Next, the victims are asked for their photos, Aadhaar card and PAN card. This follows a ‘registration process’ entailing a fee of anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000.

Shortly thereafter, the registrants are given files, which they are asked to arrange as per the special font and layout. “The next stage of the fraud begins here. Once the files are returned, they are invariably rejected on grounds of poor quality work. A message with threatening undertones follows shortly claiming that the company’s valuable time was wasted, and that it inflicted heavy loss,” the sources said.

This is then backed with what seems like a legal notice demanding compensation, which could range from thousands to even lakhs of rupees. Many victims get scared and pay up, while many others lodge complaints though chances of getting the money back remain remote.