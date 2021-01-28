Police investigation in theft case uncovers a brutal murder

‘Accused killed associate in crime to keep pilferage of gold and money under wraps’

The city police have uncovered a brutal planned murder hours after a fully charred body was found dumped alongside the railway track near Pulleppady overbridge. The body, which was found on Wednesday morning and could not be identified immediately, later turned out to be that of Joby, 19, of Fort Kochi. On Thursday afternoon, a police team led by C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City); Aishwarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner, and a host of senior officials uncovered a plot involving a major theft that eventually led to the murder.

At a press conference held at the Kochi Commissionerate, the police also produced four accused in connection with the theft in which gold ornaments weighing 130 sovereigns, cash of ₹1 lakh, and a smart phone were stolen from a house at Elamakkara on New Year day.

The arrested were identified as Denoy Chrosto, 24, of Thoppumpady; Haris aka Sulu, 34, from Malappuram; Manilal aka Surya, 19, of Kannamali; and Pradeep, 25, of Punalur. It emerged that Joby was the second accused in the case and was allegedly murdered by Denoy to keep the crime under wraps.

The police said that Joby was murdered in the early hours of Wednesday after he was called there under the guise of moving to a hide-out, and the body was set ablaze.

“He was knocked down with a hammer and was set on fire using fuel both of which were planted near the murder site well in advance,” Mr. Nagaraju said.

Denoy allegedly plotted to steal the valuables from his uncle’s house and executed it with the help of Joby while the other three were roped in to dispose of the loot.

The theft was pulled off when the uncle and his family were at Denoy’s house in connection with his sister’s marriage.

Though Denoy allegedly knew the place where the key to the house was kept, they broke open the backdoor of the house and the almirah using a crowbar not to draw any suspicions.

The team investigating the theft picked up Denoy on suspicion and his interrogation threw light on the theft and the subsequent murder.

A team led by Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner K.M. Jijimon and a team of sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors arrested the accused.