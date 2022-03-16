Police interrogate third accused in POCSO case

Anjali Reema Dev, the third accused in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered for alleged sexual assault at No. 18 hotel in Fort Kochi, appeared before the investigation team on Wednesday.

Roy Vayalat, the first accused and owner of the hotel, and Syju Thankachan, the second accused, are already in police custody. The Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Anjali, though it dismissed similar pleas moved by the other accused.

Anjali turned up before the investigators at 2.45 p.m. and left four hours later. “She denied all charges against her and was essentially non-cooperating with the interrogation. In fact, all the three accused are non-cooperative. We have asked her to reappear on Friday,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Earlier in the day, she appeared in the special court for dealing cases related to atrocities against women and children in Kochi and executed bonds for bail as directed by the High Court. Emerging from the court, she had said that she would cooperate with the investigation. A few days ago, Anjali had shared a video on social media, claiming that her life was under threat.

Meanwhile, the police custody of the other accused ended on Wednesday following which they were produced in a magistrate court and remanded.

The City police had registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, and the POCSO Act against the accused. The complainant and her minor daughter along with two other women were reportedly brought to Kochi on the pretext of a business meeting by Anjali. The first and second accused then allegedly misbehaved with the girl at the hotel.