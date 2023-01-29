ADVERTISEMENT

Police intensify checks on vehicles in city

January 29, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have intensified checks on vehicles in the city with a view to bringing down road accidents and curb the use of intoxicants.

A communication from the office of the City Police Commissioner said here on Sunday that checks had been carried out places such Mattancherry, Ernakulam, and Ernakulam Central under the leadership of Deputy Police Commissioner S. Sasidharan. Similar operations have been carried out at other centres.

Special combing operations on Saturday resulted in 27 cases being charged against negligent driving, 242 cases against drunk driving, 25 cases against use of intoxicating substances, and 23 cases against consuming alcohol in public places. A total of 317 cases have been registered during combing operations. Mr. Sasidharan said similar operations would be carried out in the coming days too.

