Police intensify checks at DJ parties

July 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The city police have intensified checking at DJ parties hosted by hotels in the wake of the incident in which a hotel employee was stabbed by a group after being denied entry to a DJ party on Saturday late night.

The police had, during the Christmas-New Year celebrations, instructed hotels to restrict entry to such parties only against identity documents and display boards carrying messages against the use of drugs at the venues. Joint operations by the police, customs, and Excise were also held at that time

The police will now verify whether these guidelines were being complied with by hotels. In the event drug abuse is detected, those organising the parties would face charges. Hotel owners would stand booked if those parties are organised by them.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Town South police are still on the hunt for the key accused in the incident in which the hotel manager was stabbed. The key accused, identified as Rahul of Karumalloor, is still on the run.

The police had already arrested Lejoy J. Sijo, 22, and Nithin Babu, 22, both from Alangad, in the case. They had been booked for attempt to murder.