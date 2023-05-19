Police intensify action against public dumping of waste

May 19, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The police have intensified action against those guilty of dumping waste in public places in Ernakulam with seven cases being registered on Wednesday alone.

While five cases were registered by the Kochi City police, the Ernakulam Rural police registered two cases. Two cases were registered by the Maradu police, one each by Ambalamedu, Kalamassery and Thoppumpady police. In the rural police limits, one case each was registered by the Perumbavoor and Piravom police.

The accused were booked under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) read with 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and Section 120 (e) of the Kerala Police Act.

Sections 340 (A), 340 (B), 341, and 342 of the Kerala Municipalities Act, and Section 219 (N), 219 (O), 219 (P) and 252 of the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act were also invoked wherever deemed necessary.

The police intensified the drive after almost a fortnight-long fire at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant in March.

The State Police Chief had issued an executive order on November 14, 2016 on the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. As per the order, the Kochi City police had registered 96 cases in 2021 and 149 cases in 2022.