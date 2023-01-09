Police Inspector dismissed from service for unfit behaviour

January 09, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

In a first of its kind move, State Police Chief Anil Kant on Monday dismissed from service Sunu P.R., Inspector of the Beypore coastal police station, on the ground that he is “behaviourally unfit’’ for discharging the duties of a police officer as per Section 86(1)(c) of the Kerala Police Act.

This was for the first time in the history of the Kerala Police that an officer is being dismissed from service under this particular section. Sunu had been placed under suspension since last month and an oral inquiry had been instituted into his alleged nexus with anti-social elements in Kochi.

Mr. Kant in his order observed that during the process of review of the behaviour of Sunu, it was noticed that he was punished in several instances for official misconduct, including lapses in investigation, fabrication of records, indiscipline, and moral turpitude. Since 2010, he had been suspended three times and awarded punishments on 15 different instances on charges of misconduct.

“This shows that Sunu P.R. is in the habit of committing delinquencies regularly without reform, thereby making him ‘behaviourally unfit’ to carry out duties of a police officer. As per Section 86(1)(c) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011, a police officer who is ‘behaviourally unfit’ to carry out the duties of the police shall not have the right to continue in employment as a police officer and such officers may be dismissed/removed/compulsorily retired from service after giving a reasonable opportunity to prove otherwise as per Section 86(3) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011,” the order read.

Abuse of authority

He had earlier been provisionally removed from service and a show cause notice was issued to him asking to explain why it should not be confirmed. This pertains to an incident in 2019 when he was serving as the senior law instructor with the indoor wing of the Kerala Police Academy. The officer had committed abuse of authority by exploiting an official acquaintance with an unmarried lady belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community and staying with her in a hotel room thus causing disgrace to the entire Police department.

Though an inquiry was instituted and Sunu was placed under suspension and his increment for two years was withheld, Mr. Kant, on review of the inquiry, found them grossly inadequate. Though a competent authority had scheduled a personal hearing with the officer on January 3, he did not attend it, citing medical grounds. Later, during a personal hearing conducted online on January 5 and in his written reply to the show-cause notice, Sunu raised six different objections to confirming his provisional dismissal from service. But they were shot down.