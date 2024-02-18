ADVERTISEMENT

Police check visitor’s bags at Marine Drive

February 18, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel divided themselves into four groups and inspected bags and belongings of visitors at Marine Drive in Kochi on February 17 (Saturday) night, as a prelude to similar inspections that would be held at open spaces in the city, to curb drug peddling and other crimes.

The inspections would be held at frequent intervals in walkways, including Queen’s Walkway near the first Goshree bridge, and at parks. This follows rampant complaints from families about instances of youth and anti-social elements misbehaving often under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Two people were nabbed on the charge of possessing drugs, one for consuming alcohol in a public place, and a history sheeter in connection with multiple theft cases. Three 15-year-old boys who had reportedly ran away from their houses in Alappuzha too were traced and sent back home. The drive was held as per the instructions of City Police Commissioner S. Syam Sundar, under the leadership of assistant commissioners V.K. Raju and Nizamuddeen Y.

