GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police check visitor’s bags at Marine Drive

February 18, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel divided themselves into four groups and inspected bags and belongings of visitors at Marine Drive in Kochi on February 17 (Saturday) night, as a prelude to similar inspections that would be held at open spaces in the city, to curb drug peddling and other crimes.

The inspections would be held at frequent intervals in walkways, including Queen’s Walkway near the first Goshree bridge, and at parks. This follows rampant complaints from families about instances of youth and anti-social elements misbehaving often under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Two people were nabbed on the charge of possessing drugs, one for consuming alcohol in a public place, and a history sheeter in connection with multiple theft cases. Three 15-year-old boys who had reportedly ran away from their houses in Alappuzha too were traced and sent back home. The drive was held as per the instructions of City Police Commissioner S. Syam Sundar, under the leadership of assistant commissioners V.K. Raju and Nizamuddeen Y.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.