Police inspect firing butt at INS Dronacharya

Fisherman hit by stray bullet off Fort Kochi

Fisherman hit by stray bullet off Fort Kochi

The Coastal police on Saturday conducted another examination at the Indian Navy’s gunnery school, INS Dronacharya, accompanied by a ballistic expert in connection with the investigation into the incident in which a fisherman was hit by a stray bullet off Fort Kochi on Wednesday.

The police had already examined the facility and seized documents after fishermen accused the Navy of having fired the bullet as part of their firing practice. The Navy, however, had denied it on the ground that the bullet was not of the kind they used.

“We inspected the firing butt at INS Dronacharya as part of the investigation to analyse with the assistance of the ballistic expert whether a bullet straying off the target and sailing over the wall could hit the fisherman at the location where the incident took place. The ballistic expert examined all the angles of the firing butt, and a report, complete with a technical analysis, is due,” said police sources.

The investigation team accompanied by Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner of Police V.G. Raveendranath also went to the location on a fishing boat to verify whether it could be on the route of a stray bullet. “It was found that the point where the fisherman was hit was along the route on the western side of the wall of the firing butt. But whether the bullet from the firing butt could have hit the fisherman is something that the ballistic expert alone can say conclusively,” said sources.

More inspections are likely to be held at the Naval facility. Asked whether ballistic experts had verified the Navy’s claim that the bullet was not of the kind they used, a senior city police officer said that remained to be cross-verified since the bullet had been submitted to the court for forensic examination.

Sebastian, 70, a resident of Azheekal in Alappuzha and one of the 35-member crew of an inboard-engine fishing vessel, was hit by the bullet beneath his right ear on Wednesday afternoon.

During the course of the investigation, the Coastal police concluded that the Navy had engaged in firing on Wednesday. They are also awaiting the forensic examination result.