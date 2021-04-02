Police hold virtual briefing for poll officials

Kochi

02 April 2021 01:26 IST

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik on Thursday held a virtual briefing for the officials deployed for election duty.

The briefing was held with the help of a special system put in place at the district police headquarters. Screens put up at police stations and special units took the live feed to the officials attending the briefing.

Over 3,000 police personnel and 1,520 special police officers will be deployed for the upcoming election. The police district has been divided into six election sub-divisions.

Around 170 patrol teams will be out on the roads in addition to 15 investigation teams.

KAAPA invoked

The Ernakulam Rural police have banned a person with criminal antecedents from entering the rural limits for a year by invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. KAAPA was invoked against Linto, 30, of North Paravur who stands accused of multiple charges. The action was based on an order issued by Mr. Karthik.

He has cases registered against him at Aluva West and North Paravur police stations for an attempt to murder, assault, trespass, etc. He is the first accused in a case for assaulting a couple at their home last November.

The Ernakulam Rural police have so far arrested 24 persons and ousted 27 from its limits as part of its ongoing operation Dark Hunt to curb anti-social activities.