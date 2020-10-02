KochiKOCHI 02 October 2020 01:05 IST
Police foil bid to smuggle out ganja through courier
The Central police on Thursday arrested a person on the charge of attempting to smuggle 3.5 kg of ganja out to Dubai concealed in a courier of clothes. The arrested man was identified as Ajeesh Sasidharan, 25, of Wagamon in Idukki. According to police, the accused had brought the contraband to the courier service company hidden in a consignment of track suits and t-shirts. Ganja was hidden in hard-to-detect small packets attached to each piece of cloth. The police claimed that the accused had smuggled out ganja in this manner before.
