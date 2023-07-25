ADVERTISEMENT

Police find no evidence to register case against Minister Rajeeve’s staff member

July 25, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The City police on Tuesday claimed to have found no evidence prima facie to register a case against B. Sethuraj, assistant private secretary to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, on a petition filed by the Youth Congress for an alleged derogatory social media post against the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Sources in the City police said prima facie no violation of law was found in the post though they had, nevertheless, sought legal opinion.

The State committee of the Youth Congress had lodged the complaint with the District Police Chief (Kochi City). Jinto John, the State general secretary of the outfit, had termed the post “malicious” and “unbecoming of a government official”.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress under the aegis of the Kalamassery mandalam committee staged a protest march to the office of the Minister demanding action against Mr. Sethuraj.

Last week, the Ernakulam Town North police had registered a case against actor Vinayakan for his alleged derogatory social media comments against the late leader, based on complaints lodged by the Youth Congress.

