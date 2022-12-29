Police finalising charge sheets in human sacrifice case

December 29, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged murder of two women in a suspected case of human sacrifice in Elanthoor is finalising multiple charge sheets with the 90-day custody period of the three accused set to complete on January 8.

Three persons - prime accused Mohammed Shafi aka Rasheed and a couple, Bhagaval Singh and Laila, the second and third accused respectively - were arrested in October in connection with the alleged murders at the house of the couple at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district in June and September.

Declining to reveal the finer points of the charge sheets, a senior official associated with the probe said finishing touches were being given to the two charge sheets in two separate cases registered by the Kadavanthra and Kalady police. Steps are also under way to appoint a special prosecutor for the trial of the case.

The first victim, Rosli, had gone missing on June 6, and the second, Padma, on September 26. Missing cases were registered by the Kalady police in Ernakulam Rural and the Kadavanthra police in Kochi city on August 17 and September 27 respectively.

It was the probe into the missing of Padma that revealed the gory chain of incidents steeped in superstition that led to the alleged barbaric killing of both the women. According to the police, Shafi, a former rape accused, had arranged the women after convincing the other two accused that human sacrifice would help improve their wealth and prosperity. The police had since then recovered body parts from multiple pits dug in the compound of the house at Elanthoor.

The charge sheets are expected to feature statements of witnesses though the alleged murders had no eyewitnesses except for the three accused themselves.

The police are likely to pitch the case as a rarest of the rare with the accused even allegedly consuming the flesh of the victims. Accordingly, multiple charges are learnt to have been invoked against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT