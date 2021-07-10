Police file chargesheet in teenager murder case

KOCHI

10 July 2021 01:50 IST

The Kochi City police on Friday filed a 240-page chargesheet before the Kakkanad First Class Judicial Magistrate in the alleged sensational murder of a teenager by her father in March.

The chargesheet was filed within the 90-day window since the arrest of the accused and featured scientific evidence and over 300 witness statements.

The teenager along with her father Sanu Mohan had left their apartment at Kakkanad on March 21 on the pretext of visiting a relative at Alappuzha. However, they went missing thereafter. The body of the victim washed up along the Muttar river the day after, triggering quite a flutter.

In the ensuing probe, the city police reached the conclusion that she was murdered by her father. She was allegedly left to drown after being dumped in the river in an unconscious state, the police had found.

They launched a manhunt spanning across States before he was eventually arrested from Mookambika in Karnataka in April after he left the hotel where he stayed without footing the bill raising the suspicion of the hotel authorities. He was also caught in a CCTV footage at Kollur town.

It turned out to be a very challenging manhunt during the pandemic, as the accused did not even use a mobile phone. Later, he was taken to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. It emerged that he had a cheating case against him in Maharashtra, and that he had gambled at a casino in Goa while being on the run using the proceeds from the sale of his car.

The chargesheet was filed by investigation officer Dhanapalan, Inspector of Thrikkakara.