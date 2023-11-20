Police file chargesheet in Aluva sexual assault case

November 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar on Monday filed a chargesheet in the case registered in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at Edayappuram near Aluva in September.

The chargesheet arraigned Christin, 27, of Neyyantinkara as the key accused, and Moshthakkin Mollah, 33, for helping the key accused go into hiding. The chargesheet was filed before the Additional District Sessions Court for trying atrocities against women and children in Ernakulam.

The chargesheet ran into 1,262 pages and had statements of 115 witnesses. It also included 20 documents and 18 pieces of material evidence. Among the charges against the prime accused were abduction, assault, rape, and theft.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 7. It sent shock waves as it was reported just a month after the abduction, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Aluva.

The prime accused allegedly abducted the child and sexually assaulted her. He also stole four mobile phones from the child’s house, said the police.

He went into hiding shortly after the incident. He tried to flee by jumping into the river from the Marthanda Varma bridge in Aluva on seeing the police team, but was nabbed. He was found to be a history-sheeter with several cases against him.

A team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police P.A. Prasad, inspector M.M. Manjudas, sub inspectors S.S. Sreelal, P.T. Lijymol, P.C. Prasad, P.G. Anilkumar, and G.S. Arun, assistant sub inspectors V.R. Suresh, C.K. Mohanan, K.H. Mohammed Ali, and Bobby Kuriakose, senior civil police officers Shaija George, C.K. Sajitha, and K.R. Rahul, and civil police officers Mahin Shah Abubacker, K.M. Manoj, V.M. Afsal, and Muhammed Ameer investigated the case.