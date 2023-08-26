HamberMenu
Police, Excise join hands to check drug smuggling

August 26, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police and the Excise department have joined hands to check the smuggling in of drugs from neighbouring States during the festive season.

As part of the initiative, a drive centred around railway stations and bus stands using specially trained sniffer dogs was held in the city on Saturday. The Kochi city District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force, Special Operation Groups, and the Excise were part of the drive.

The drive was held on the direction of District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar. Deputy Commissioner S. Sasidharan, Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam, and Excise Circle Inspector Sajeev Kumar supervised the operation.

Mr. Akbar said similar drives would be held in the city in the coming days.

