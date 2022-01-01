Police encounter hilarious scenes during night curfew enforcement

Law enforcers use a mix of coercion and persuasion along with fines to keep matters under check

It was well past midnight on Friday, and the city roads were largely deserted with the New Year revelry dampened by night curfew.

A patrol team from the Palarivattom station spotted a youngster standing outside a women’s hostel with a motorcycle by his side. He had come to meet his lover, a resident of the hostel.

The girl, however, did a vanishing act as soon as she saw the police vehicle leaving him stranded. It emerged that he had come all the way from Palakkad just to deliver his lover New Year wishes.

The police were, of course, unimpressed by his gesture to impress the girl. He soon found himself at the station where he was slapped with a fine before being allowed to go. He then had to trudge back to fetch his motorcycle before taking the long journey back to Palakkad. Whether he had any more encounter with the police in the night remains unknown though.

The police engaged in the rather serious business of curfew enforcement came across many more such hilarious situations.

A middle-aged man was lying on the road. His two friends were desperately trying to get him back to his feet though he appeared way too drunk. But then the police jeep appeared, and the man sprang back to his feet and simply fled leaving his friends dumbstruck. To make matters worse, they were slapped with a fine.

In Santhipuram Colony, residents had assembled despite the curfew. When the police tried to send them back home, a youngster bemoaned how a New Year comes only once a year, and that they be allowed to at least burst crackers at the stroke of midnight. The residents promised the police that they would keep things under control, and the police left it at that.

In another part of the city, the police waved down a cab. The passenger said he was a journalist and was returning home after night shift. The officer then burst into a monologue over how wrong it was for media personnel themselves to violate the curfew despite reporting about it. The journalist had to gently remind him that he had to be outside to report, and now that he had done his job, he had to return home.

Where small groups gathered for clandestine revelries, members took turn on ‘guard’ duty looking for the police, while others gulped down drinks. Every beam of light from a passing vehicle led to mad scrambles fearing the approach of a police patrol vehicle. Some of the more emboldened ones, however, broke into dancing in the middle of the road to the beat of loud music belted out by car stereos only for the police to disburse them.

People, however, more or less complied with the curfew, said an officer at the Kadavanthra station. And, in the case of violators, the police used a mix of coercion and persuasion with a fine thrown in to keep things under check.